Comparing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Payoneer Global and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.82%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.01 $1.03 billion $2.22 18.77

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDK Global beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

