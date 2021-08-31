CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

