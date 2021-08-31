Contrasting agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.23 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.40 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

