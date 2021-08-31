Contrasting Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -85.24% -75.50% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightbridge and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $39.06, suggesting a potential downside of 19.46%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$14.42 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.87 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.34

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

