Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNVY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

