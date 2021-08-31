Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in August

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 29th total of 417,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPPMF. Roth Capital began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 45,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,200. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $554.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

