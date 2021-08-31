Cormark Boosts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.35

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday.

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

