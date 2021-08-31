Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

