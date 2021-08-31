Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

