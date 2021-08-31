Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.25

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 9544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several brokerages have commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

