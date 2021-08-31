Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,262,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $213.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.65.

