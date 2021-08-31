Creative Planning Sells 1,394 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.