Creative Planning Sells 3,849 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of The Wendy’s worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,964,566 shares of company stock worth $49,540,425 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

