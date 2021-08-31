Creative Planning Sells 5,626 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

