Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 3,221,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,173. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

