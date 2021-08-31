Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 336,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 186,441 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.