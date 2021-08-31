CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

