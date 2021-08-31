Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Insider Ryan Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRCT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 501,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

