Critical Comparison: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

76.9% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.66 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -31.80 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 4 9 8 0 2.19 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $26.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -28.25% -9.21% -6.24% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.