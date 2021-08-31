Critical Contrast: OI (NYSE:OIBRC) versus Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and OI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.59 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -30.53 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.