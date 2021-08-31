Critical Survey: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) versus Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.26 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Mannatech $151.41 million 0.41 $6.26 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Cannabis and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

