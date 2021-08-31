CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.57 million and the highest is $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.