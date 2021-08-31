Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of LULU traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,246. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.79 and its 200 day moving average is $344.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

