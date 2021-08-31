Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,869 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

