Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,570,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.