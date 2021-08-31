Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

