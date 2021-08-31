CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

CVI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,532. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.