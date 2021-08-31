Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyanotech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

CYAN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.23. Cyanotech has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.