CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CYBR stock opened at $169.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

