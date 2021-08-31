CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. CYBIN INC. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

