D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,899. D8 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Get D8 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D8 by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 961,305 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,487,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 368,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D8 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.