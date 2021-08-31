Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFIHY opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

