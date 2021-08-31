Dale Strang Sells 25,000 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boxlight stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 31,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 587.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

