Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $482,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

