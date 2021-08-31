Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.32.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.