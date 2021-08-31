DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 33,076 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

