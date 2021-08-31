DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

FRC opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

