DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

