DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

