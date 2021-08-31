DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 26.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $334.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.