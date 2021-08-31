DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $23.66 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $22,854,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

