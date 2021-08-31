Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 547,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 258,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.