Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.

DELL stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

