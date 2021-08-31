Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.
DELL stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
