Delphi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,338. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

