Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $8.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.97 billion and the lowest is $8.47 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 126.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DAL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. 8,613,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,347,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28.
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
