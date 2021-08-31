Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HubSpot by 16.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $15,871,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $614.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

