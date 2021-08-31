Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Progressive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 24.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

