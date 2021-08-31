Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for about 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.20. 12,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.