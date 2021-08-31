Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $400,000 in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,387,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,144,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.51. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,924. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $248.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.80.

