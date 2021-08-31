Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,886. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEC. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

